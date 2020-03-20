Fresno County adds three new positive virus cases Friday

Coronavirus image via the Centers for Disease Control

published on March 20, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Fresno County Department of Public Health Friday announced it had confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus infection in the county — cases that were not community acquired.

That brings Fresno County’s total number of positive cases to six — all travel related.

The Fresno County health department is hosting a briefing Friday afternoon to update the media on the situation. Anticipated topics include local numbers, county efforts and response, as well as “accurate messaging for the public to reduce fear and mental health anxiety during this critical time.”

Tulare County has been the hardest hit, with two new cases announced Thursday — one via community spread. That brings the county’s total to seven as of Thursday.

Madera County also announced two new cases Thursday — members of the same family who did not travel outside of the area and the first known cases via community spread in the county. That brings Madera County’s total to three.

Kings County has yet to report a case.