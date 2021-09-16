16 Sep

Fresno Council overturns Dyer’s PLA veto

fulton street

File photo

published on September 16, 2021 - 3:21 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno City Council on Thursday overturned Mayor Jerry Dyer’s veto of a project labor agreement for City of Fresno projects.

At its regular meeting, council members overturned the veto six to one, with Garry Bredefeld the lone vote against.

The PLA would prioritize local hiring and work to establish pipelines for local apprentices to access projects being done by the City of Fresno’s Department of Public Works.

Mayor Jerry Dyer vetoed the measure Sept. 13 after City Council approved it at their last August meeting.

Dyer outlined a number of requirements he would like to see, including requirements that contractors be headquartered in Fresno, have city workers live within the city, provide health coverage and 401k benefits and have at minimum 20% of workers assigned to a project be trade apprentices working within the City.

