Fresno council approves 844-lot Granville project west of 99

An aerial photo of the Parc West project footprint west of Highway 99.



Written by Frank Lopez published on January 28, 2021 - 4:50 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The Fresno City Council approved plans Thursday for a large residential development in Northwest Fresno.

The council approved a rezone application, tract map and final environment impact report for Granville Homes’ proposed “Parc West” development on the west side of North Grantland avenue between west Gettysburg and Ashlan avenues, west of Highway 99.

The proposed development consists of 844 lots for single-family residential homes across 160 acres to be developed in phases.

The property has been within the city’s Sphere of Influence and approved for some form of urban use since 1984. The land was annexed into the city in 2014 as part of the former Westlake project, which Granville Homes later abandoned.

The Parc West project is located on the Westlake project’s roughly 1/3 northern acreage.

Westlake consisted of 2,600 lots on 430 acres.

According to the development plans, there will be trails adjacent to major streets of the development.

A message left for Granville Homes was not returned Thursday afternoon.