Fresno company sells arts-and-crafts brands

published on November 9, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Arts and crafts as entertainment is growing despite Covid-19 disrupting business models across the country, and Twist Brands LLC has further solidified its growth after acquiring Color Me Mine and Chesapeake Ceramics.

“Twist Brands establishes a platform for sustainable growth for Painting with a Twist and Color Me Mine, both leaders in their respective categories. With the inclusion of Chesapeake Ceramics, we are in a position to strengthen our supply chain,” said Joe Lewis, CEO of Twist Brands.

The brand trio under Twist Brands now includes Color Me Mine, industry leader in paint-your-own pottery; Chesapeake Ceramics, leading ceramics supplier; and Painting with a Twist, the largest paint-and-sip franchise brand.

Twist Brands was formed as a holding company for all three businesses.

“Our primary objective in building this platform is to enhance our ability to provide best-in-class support to our franchise owners so they can achieve their goals of success,” said Lewis.

Color Me Mine — which has 140 stores, including one in Fresno — will operate as a separate brand concept and will continue to focus on ceramics and paint-your-own pottery. Painting with a Twist’s team will support the brand’s infrastructure and growth moving forward, according to a news release.

“The team at Color Me Mine is excited for this new chapter. We believe joining a team with support and leadership in every segment will propel the brand to new heights,” says Sean Goodwin, vice president of operations at Color Me Mine.

Chesapeake Ceramics is one of the leading global suppliers to paint-your-own-pottery studios, ceramics products dealerships and school art programs with one of two distribution centers here in the Central Valley in Fresno. The other is in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Chesapeake Ceramics’ legacy is known throughout the ceramics industry and I am excited to join the team to lead through this transition and support our current and future customers,” said Dean Saether, newly appointed general manager of Chesapeake Ceramics. “Chesapeake Ceramics’ focus will continue to be on customer service and delivering a quality product.”

Chesapeake Ceramics currently distributes ceramic arts supplies to thousands of businesses and art programs nationwide, and with the acquisition will add Duncan Oh Four®, a line of proprietary bisque designs, to its offerings, adding 75 domestic and international distributors as customers.

Twist Brands will continue to grow Chesapeake Ceramics’ distribution location in Fresno, which is perfect for delivering products west of the Mississippi, according to company officials.

“Fresno is in such a great location to distribute product in the western United States,” Lewis said.

Duncan Enterprises, a family business with headquarters in Fresno, previously owned Color Me Mine, but wanted to focus its core efforts on the do-it-yourself craft category. Duncan Enterprises sold Color Me Mine to Twist Brands after talking with Lewis.

“Duncan is a thriving company; it’s a growing business,” said Lawrence Hermansen, president and CEO of Duncan Enterprises.

Duncan Enterprises has had to restructure its business since a major component was Color Me Mine.

Hermansen says it is difficult, but good news for the company. With the company’s continued growth, he hopes to maintain the consumer’s interest in crafts. When Hermansen and Lewis spoke, Color Me Mine’s acquisition seemed like a good fit for both companies’ long term goals.

“People are staying home and crafting at home, tie dying everything in their closets,” Hermansen said. “Homeschooling is a big component of that. Where they used to do crafts at school, they’re doing it at home.”

Lewis said that Covid-19 is no time to slow down for the arts and crafts entertainment industry.

“Painting with a Twist was actually born out of a disaster,” Lewis said.

It was formed after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, and he says, “It’s very similar to what we’re going through now.”

It’s a wholesome way to escape mentally from pandemic and election stress, he added.

“It provides that creative outlet where people can escape from the day-to-day stress,” Lewis said.

Both concepts, Painting with a Twist and Color Me Mine, are retail and social gathering places, but they’ve adapted to bring craft kits home for customers.

“We don’t think entertainment is going away,” Lewis said.

Lewis said Twist Brands will be able to combine each brand’s resources and thrive as a parent company. By investing more in each company, Lewis said it also allows Chesapeake Ceramics to grow as it supplies more ceramics to each company.

“We really feel that all three companies have an opportunity to now expand in their areas,” Lewis said.