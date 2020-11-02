Fresno company offers free campaign sign recycling

Campaign sign image by Wikipedia user Josh Larios from Seattle, US



Written by Breanna Hardy published on November 2, 2020

Staking political signs in lawns has remained a tradition, but the environmental cost comes at a high price. To combat improper waste, Caglia Environmental is offering free recycling for political campaign signs starting Nov. 4 at Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station (CARTS).

Caglia Environmental has offered campaign sign recycling for the past few elections. The center is located at 3457 S. Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA 93725.

Most signs are made from corrugated plastic with a plastic film coating, held up by a metal frame. It allows for durability and weatherproofing, but poses a challenge to recyclers.

“Thousands of political campaign signs are displayed throughout Fresno communities each election. Unfortunately, many of them end up in the landfill. By giving people a safe and convenient way to dispose of the signs, we’re helping Fresno minimize unsightly litter and unnecessary waste,” said Richard Caglia, president of corporate development for Caglia Environmental.

Caglia says that people may be discouraged from properly recycling the signs as the metal stakes don’t always fit in recycling bins.

Caglia says that recycling signs after the election is one way residents can keep the city looking nice. In more recent years, Caglia says the increasing amount of litter has made the city unsightly.

“Political signs that just flail in the wind are not conducive to a very pretty city,” he said.

Caglia says this free offer is targeted to candidates and office holders, but residents can drop off campaign signs as well .

People should make sure to separate other trash and materials from the campaign signs, but they will also take other political trash like envelopes, newspapers and flyers.

Disposal hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For questions or more information, call Caglia Environmental at 559-233-1158 or Caglia’s cell phone at 559-451-1117.