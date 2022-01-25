25 Jan

Fresno city manager to step down Feb. 1

published on January 25, 2022 - 3:11 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The City of Fresno officially announced Tuesday that City Manager Thomas Esqueda has retired. Esqueda served as city manager for 13 months.

A press release from the city announced that he was moving to South Carolina with his wife to spend more time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

“Having been born in Sanger and being afforded the opportunity to return home to serve as the City Manager for the City of Fresno has been a dream come true,” said Esqueda. “It was an honor and privilege to serve as Mayor Dyer’s City Manager, and to serve the residents of the City of Fresno.”

Esqueda’s last day will be Feb. 1.

Current Assistant City Manager Georgeanne White will replace Esqueda Feb. 2.

White has spent nearly two decades with the City of Fresno, according to a news release. She has served as chief of staff for former mayors Alan Autry and Ashley Swearengin. White has also been responsible for the City of Fresno’s internal service departments including the Finance, Budget, Personnel, Information Service and Facilities departments.

“I am excited and honored to take the next step in my career as the City Manager,” said White. “I am thankful for the opportunity that Mayor Dyer is providing me and I look forward to working with him and the entire City team.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should Fresno State students get $500 a month under a proposed Universal Basic Income pilot project?
40 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by