Fresno City Hall planning department counters open to public

published on April 6, 2021 - 3:31 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The City of Fresno announced that public facing counters in the Planning and Development Department are now open.

The city’s planning and development department began offering limited in-person appointments at its public services counter in the Building Division and Current Planning Division starting Tuesday.

Appointments will only be available for Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 am to 3 pm, and limited to 15-20 minutes per customer.

Building and Safety services will only include HVAC Changeouts, re-roof permits, water heaters, and electric panel change outs.

Planning services will only include general inquiries regarding zoning, property information, the application and approval process, public document viewing, application submittal assistance, and Zone Clearance submittal.

Meetings regarding specific projects under review will be conducted virtually only.

Customers are still encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by phone or online.

Appointments can be made by using this link https://kiosk.us1.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/6100000075 .

For questions on scheduling an appointment call Kristine Longoria at (559) 621-8082.