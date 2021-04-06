06 Apr

Fresno City Hall planning department counters open to public

Fresno City Hall photo by Breanna Hardy

published on April 6, 2021 - 3:31 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The City of Fresno announced that public facing counters in the Planning and Development Department are now open.

The city’s planning and development department began offering limited in-person appointments at its public services counter in the Building Division and Current Planning Division starting Tuesday.

Appointments will only be available for Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 am to 3 pm, and limited to 15-20 minutes per customer.

Building and Safety services will only include HVAC Changeouts, re-roof permits, water heaters, and electric panel change outs.

Planning services will only include general inquiries regarding zoning, property information, the application and approval process, public document viewing, application submittal assistance, and Zone Clearance submittal.

Meetings regarding specific projects under review will be conducted virtually only.

Customers are still encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by phone or online.

Appointments can be made by using this link https://kiosk.us1.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/6100000075 .

For questions on scheduling an appointment call Kristine Longoria at (559) 621-8082.

 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Have you had a Covid-19 vaccination?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!