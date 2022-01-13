Fresno City Council votes to keep ban on commercial evictions

From left, Fresno City Councilmembers Nelson Esparza and Tyler Maxwell introduce the residential Eviction Protection Program in May 2021. Photo by Edward Smith



January 13, 2022

The Fresno City Council Thursday voted against an amendment to the municipal code that would have allowed commercial evictions to resume after they had been banned in response to the pandemic.

The amendment would have removed the clause in the municipal code that forbade evictions because of nonpayment of rent until 90 days after the state of emergency, which is still in effect in the City of Fresno. The amendment would have also moved up the deadline for commercial tenants to pay back rent to six months after the amendment would have been approved.

The amendment’s author, Councilmember Mike Karbassi, as well as Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, voted to make the change. Councilmember Miguel Arias, council vice president Tyler Maxwell and newly-elected council president Nelson Esparza all voted against the amendment. Council members Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez were both absent during the vote.

The commercial eviction moratorium for the state of California ended Sept. 30, 2021.