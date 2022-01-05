Fresno City College names interim president

Marlon Hall

published on January 5, 2022 - 1:49 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Administrator Marlon Hall has been appointed to serve as interim president of Fresno City College. Hall replaces Carole Goldsmith, who was recently hired as chancellor of State Center Community College District.

The appointment is subject to final approval of the appointment and employment contract, which will be voted on at the Jan. 11 Board of Trustees meeting.

“Dr. Marlon Hall is a Fresno resident with college president experience that will serve the college, its students and staff well during this transitionary time. His dedication to students is well known and his experience as a president will ensure that Fresno City College continues its upward trajectory,” Goldsmith said.

Hall is the retired superintendent/president of Lassen Community College in the northeastern corner of the state. In his nearly eight years at Lassen, Hall heightened the awareness of the challenges facing small and rural community colleges, at both the national and state levels, according to a news release from State Center Community College District.

“As one door closed with retirement, another opened at FCC, with this new opportunity I will emphasize that we leave no stone unturned in regard to our students reaching their educational and career goals,” Hall said.

Hall was born in Chicago and spent the first 18 years of his life there. Upon graduation from high school in 1976, he migrated to California to pursue his academic and athletic goals.

In California, Hall attended West Hills College Coalinga, West Coast Christian College, Fresno State, Fresno Pacific University, and the Fielding Graduate University. He has earned six college degrees. During his time as a college student, Dr. Hall earned letters in track at West Hills College Coalinga and basketball from West Coast Christian College.

As an educator, Hall has both K12 and community college experience. While at Fresno Unified School District, he served in a variety of roles: middle school teacher, high school English teacher, varsity basketball

coach, adult school teacher and acting vice-principal.

He is the husband of Mary Hebert-Hall and father of the late Marlon Hall Jr.

State Center Community College District has begun to conduct a national search for a permanent president for Fresno City College.