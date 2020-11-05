Fresno Chamber to honor ag award winners on television next month

published on November 5, 2020 - 2:24 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce and Moss Adams will honor the winners of the 2020 Agriculturalist of the Year and the Ag Business of the Year awards during a television program next month.

This year’s 2020 Agriculturalist of the Year award goes to Dan Errotabere, a principal partner at Eldorado farms, a family farm operating out of Riverdale and Huron.

Errotabere is a third-generation farmer along with his two brothers on their 5,200 acres covering the counties of Fresno and Kings. Crops grown on their farm include pima cotton, barley, processing garlic, processing tomatoes, green and dry garbanzo beans, pistachios and almonds.

Errotabere currently serves as board president of Westlands Water District, treasurer for the Family Farm Alliance, and is on the board of Fresno Madera Farm Credit Association and a trustee of the Agricultural Foundation for Fresno State.

He also recently served on the board of Crescent Canal Company and served as member and president to the executive board of the Fresno County Farm Bureau and is a member of the board for the California Farm Bureau Federation.

Errotabere graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agribusiness.

“Dan has made vital contributions to valley ag over the years; he has tirelessly dedicated his efforts to supporting this essential industry,” said Chamber President and CEO Nathan Ahle, “His advocacy in the area of water for valley farmers made him a standout as a candidate for this award.”

Chandler Farms won the 2020 Agricultural Business Award for achievement and impact to the ag industry in the Central Valley.

The third-generation family farm is run by Bill Chandler, his wife Carol and their two sons. They all manage the daily operations and grow grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines and almonds.

He has served and been recognized on a number of boards and commissions over the years, which include: California Association of Winegrape Growers, Nisei Farmers League and the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

“Moss Adams is proud to honor Chandler Farms as our Ag Business Award recipient. Their distinguished record of positive leadership and entrepreneurship, as well as their passion and support of the community has made a positive impact on the ag industry,” said Janell Attebery, CPA, Partner, Food, Beverage and Agribusiness at Moss Adams.

The awards will be given during a program titled “Fresno County: Today and Tomorrow” on Dec. 3 on KSEE 24 at 7 p.m.