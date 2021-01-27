27 Jan

Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens Friday

Fresno Chaffee Zoo image

published on January 27, 2021 - 12:19 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Chafee Zoo will welcome guests back this week, though indoor exhibits remain dark for the time being.

The reopening comes as Gov. Newsom lifts the Covid-19 regional stay-at-home order this week. The zoo has been closed to the public since Dec. 6, 2020.

“With guidance and approval from our local health officials, the Zoo is excited to re-open our doors to the public, allowing us to offer outdoor family fun to our community and continue educating about animals and conservation,” said Chaffee Zoo Chief Operations Office Amos Morris in a news release.

Guest favorites including Twiga Terrace, Stingray Bay, Sea Lion Cove and Roo Walkabout will be open on Friday, but indoor areas such as the reptile house will be closed. Masks are required to be worn by all guests ages 2 and up throughout the zoo. Gift shops and cafes will be open with outdoor grab-and-go service and additional outdoor seating available.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo will open at 9 a.m. daily. Last entry is at 4 p.m. with closing an hour later. Guests are encouraged to purchase their timed entry tickets at the Zoo’s website, fresnochaffeezoo.org.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you approve of Fresno officials' handling of anti-mask protests at area stores?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!