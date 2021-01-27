Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens Friday

Fresno Chaffee Zoo image

January 27, 2021

The Fresno Chafee Zoo will welcome guests back this week, though indoor exhibits remain dark for the time being.

The reopening comes as Gov. Newsom lifts the Covid-19 regional stay-at-home order this week. The zoo has been closed to the public since Dec. 6, 2020.

“With guidance and approval from our local health officials, the Zoo is excited to re-open our doors to the public, allowing us to offer outdoor family fun to our community and continue educating about animals and conservation,” said Chaffee Zoo Chief Operations Office Amos Morris in a news release.

Guest favorites including Twiga Terrace, Stingray Bay, Sea Lion Cove and Roo Walkabout will be open on Friday, but indoor areas such as the reptile house will be closed. Masks are required to be worn by all guests ages 2 and up throughout the zoo. Gift shops and cafes will be open with outdoor grab-and-go service and additional outdoor seating available.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo will open at 9 a.m. daily. Last entry is at 4 p.m. with closing an hour later. Guests are encouraged to purchase their timed entry tickets at the Zoo’s website, fresnochaffeezoo.org.