12 Aug

Fresno Chaffee Zoo beer tasting event goes virtual

Fresno Chaffee Zoo image

published on August 12, 2020 - 2:04 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced a virtual version of one of its newest events.

The Virtual Roar and Pour, a reimagining of the Zoo’s popular beer tasting event, will offer guests an at-home experience with a brew box for two and a virtual visit to the Zoo.

The Zoo remains open with changes to its operations and a limited capacity. With these health and safety guidelines in place, the Zoo has developed many new programs and events as well as creative ways to hold guests’ favorite programs.

“Our team has been working hard to adapt to current conditions and regulations so that we can offer the community opportunities for fun while following social distancing recommendations. The Virtual Roar and Pour is a great example of bringing the Zoo to our guests at home,” said Alisha Anderson, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. “We hope to share in some fun and come together virtually to enjoy some of the Valley’s best beers.”

Guests can join the event by purchasing tickets to get a brew box for two and a link to a virtual video visit to the Zoo. The video includes keeper chats, appearances by each participating brewery and visits with animals throughout the Zoo. Brew boxes are meant for two to share and include six beers, two mini-pilsner glasses, free burger cards from Riley’s Brew Pub and other items from the breweries.

Guests can purchase tickets at https://www.fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/virtual-roar-pour/. Prices for this event are $45 for Fresno Chaffee Zoo members and $50 for non-members.

Roar and Pour is sponsored by participating breweries Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co., Riley’s Brew Pub, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Valley Wide Beverage.

Subscribe Now!