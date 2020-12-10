10 Dec

Fresno businesses shine in Instagram pop-up today

Image via Raphio Chocolate

published on December 10, 2020 - 10:34 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Central Valley is taking part in a digital event today to promote small businesses while remaining socially distanced.

The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) has announced the lineup for their “Get Digital CA!” digital pop-up festivals. These interactive festivals are geared towards showcasing local and diverse small businesses through social media channels, creating online neighborhood shopping experiences across the state.

“We are working to start a small business movement,” said Isabel Guzman, CalOSBA director. “Californians will once again experience that neighborly feeling that only small businesses can create through a safe, online space.”

Each business will host a holiday-themed experience for an hour, from candle making to chocolate factor to sharing Fresno insider’s picks for the best holiday gifts. The event today is free for anyone to join on Instagram Live via @evalongoriafoundation. Facebook is also a partner.

Get Digital CA! Fresno Virtual Holiday Market LineUp – Thursday, Dec. 10

Tune into @evalongoriafoundation at 9 a.m.

  • 9 a.m. – Pour over and coffee roasting demonstration @fultonstreetcoffee
  • 10 a.m. – Chocolate factory tour and tasting @raphio.chocolate
  • 11 a.m. – T-shirt screen printing and shop tour @root_general
  • 12 p.m. – Jackfruit cooking recipes and conversations @jackamobile
  • 1 p.m. – Using Instagram and Facebook for your business @chavezwebdesign
  • 2 p.m. – Rolled ice cream and crepes demonstration @letrollfresno
  • 3 p.m. – Healthy foods and cold pressed juices @towerblendz
  • 4 p.m. – Beer tasting and merch giveaway #Fullcirclebrewingco
  • 5 p.m. – Candle making and wellness @scentandfire

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you plan to gather with more than 15 people to celebrate Christmas this year?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!