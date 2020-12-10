Fresno businesses shine in Instagram pop-up today

Image via Raphio Chocolate

The Central Valley is taking part in a digital event today to promote small businesses while remaining socially distanced.

The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) has announced the lineup for their “Get Digital CA!” digital pop-up festivals. These interactive festivals are geared towards showcasing local and diverse small businesses through social media channels, creating online neighborhood shopping experiences across the state.

“We are working to start a small business movement,” said Isabel Guzman, CalOSBA director. “Californians will once again experience that neighborly feeling that only small businesses can create through a safe, online space.”

Each business will host a holiday-themed experience for an hour, from candle making to chocolate factor to sharing Fresno insider’s picks for the best holiday gifts. The event today is free for anyone to join on Instagram Live via @evalongoriafoundation. Facebook is also a partner.

Get Digital CA! Fresno Virtual Holiday Market LineUp – Thursday, Dec. 10

Tune into @evalongoriafoundation at 9 a.m.