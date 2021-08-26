Fresno business with accused owner is acquired

Image via wikipedia user Amanda Paul

published on August 26, 2021 - 11:45 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Fresno-based Select Business Systems has been acquired by a Southern California company.

It is the largest acquisition in the 20-year history of GoodSuite, a “premier provider of critical business systems” based in Woodland Hills, according to a news release.

The terms of the deal — effective today — were not disclosed.

Select Business Systems was founded in 1978, offering the latest office technology solutions.

“Select Business Systems’ dedication to an outstanding customer experience that started with Eric Mumma and continued with his son, Todd is ideally aligned with GoodSuite’s core value of delivering unrivaled service,” said Dan Strull, CEO of GoodSuite. “We are excited to provide a seamless transition and begin developing strategic partnerships with our new customers.”

“It is rare to find an organization so well matched in its operating principles,” said Todd Mumma, President of Select Business Systems. “We selected GoodSuite knowing that our customers will be in excellent hands and continue to receive outstanding service.”

In October 2020 a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Mumma, charging him with actual and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and receipt of child pornography.

The case is still active, according to court documents.