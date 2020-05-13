Fresno business owner arrested on suspicion of child porn

File photo of Todd Mumma, president of Select Business Systems in Fresno.

published on May 13, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested the president of a well-known office equipment company on suspicion of child pornography.

Last Friday, members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on the home of Select Business Systems’ President Todd Mumma, resulting in the task force finding hidden cameras and electronic storage devices containing dozens of pornographic images of children.

Detectives discovered Mumma had installed the cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms throughout his house, allowing him to secretly record family members and visitors while they were nude. Another hidden camera was found in his office at Select Business Systems, though none were found at the workplace.

Detectives believe there are people who visited Mumma’s house and were unknowingly recorded.