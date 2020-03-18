Fresno business offers free services for restaurant mobile ordering

Diego Joshua Lopez of Ordrslip, center, speaks to attendees of the app's demo day in 2018.

published on March 18, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

One Fresno-based tech company is offering free app development for restaurants amidst indefinite closures.

Ordrslip announced Wednesday it would waive the initial set-up fee as well as the first three months of service for restaurants that have had to close dining rooms in response to emergency declarations such as those instituted by Fresno and Clovis. The value of those free services totals $1,300.

“Your restaurant’s seating area might be down, but your take-out capability doesn’t have to be,” the announcement read. “We can help keep your delivery service in-house and keep your business staffed and responsive.”

Online delivery apps can cost 20-30% of the ticket price for a meal, said Chuck Van Fleet, president of the California Restaurant Association, in an interview.

“We are staffed up and have team members waiting to build your online ordering systems and mobile apps as fast as humanly possible. We know everyday counts and are here to assist you as best as we can,” the announcement read.

Ordrslip can be contacted via its website, by phone at 877-219-6215 or by email at sales@ordrslip.com.