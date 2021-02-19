19 Feb

Fresno Black chamber to offer home shopping experience

published on February 19, 2021 - 12:36 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a socially distanced shopping event highlighting local businesses.

Scheduled for Feb. 27 at 1 p.m., the FMBCC Home Shopping Experience will stream live from the Chamber’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels and will be hosted by Desirae Washington, owner of Take 3 Burgers in Downtown Fresno and B2B Support Specialist for the FMBCC.

“In honor of Black History Month, Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is launching FMBCC HSE to highlight chamber member’s products and services, where viewers can purchase featured products during the live stream shopping experience,” the Chamber said in a press release.

Featured businesses include:

BOK Clinical

DOS Fashions

Jalen’s Bakery

Lips by BB

Scent & Fire Candle Co.

The shopping experience will be approximately an hour long.

