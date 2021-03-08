Fresno bank leader Jim Ford announces retirement

Dwight Nelson (right) of the Selma Auto Mall accepts a "Best of" award from Jim Ford of Central Valley Community Bank in December 2020. Photo by Gabriel Dillard

published on March 8, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Jim Ford, president and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank, announced his intention to retire in a year’s time.

He will continue in his current role and duties until a successor is named. He intends to step down in early spring 2022.

Ford came to Fresno by way of Medford, Oregon, where he led PremierWest Bancorp.

“Serving as Central Valley Community Bank’s third leader in our 41-year history has been a tremendous experience that I have valued each day since I began in 2014,” stated Ford. “I am honored to have shared the oversight of the Bank’s growth with a talented group of executives and teammates. They are a special group of bankers who will continue to excel into the future. I have no doubt the Bank is in good hands.”

Ford brought more than 30 years of banking and overall financial leadership expertise to Central Valley Community Bank when he joined in 2014. Under his guidance, the bank’s Greater Sacramento Region significantly expanded its footprint as well as grew business relationships organically and through two acquisitions.

Additionally, assets nearly doubled to over $2 billion and tangible book value per share grew from $8.10 to $15.19 thus far during his tenure.

“For many years prior to joining Central Valley Community Bank I had admired their success. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to lead the team and Company over the past seven years to their next level of success, and I look forward to transitioning my successor,” stated Ford.

“We are proud that in our 41-year-old history our Company has been led by only three CEOs and honored that it has been led the past seven years by Jim’s tireless commitment to the Bank, our employees, our shareholders and the communities we serve. He is an accomplished leader and we wish him success in his retirement after the transition,” said Daniel J. Doyle, chairman of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bank.

Doyle served as president and CEO prior to Ford.

The Board of Directors has established a search committee to review and implement its succession plan by evaluating internal and external candidates and potentially engaging the assistance of an executive recruitment firm.