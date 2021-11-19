19 Nov

Fresno attorney receives national recognition

Photo contributed.

published on November 19, 2021 - 10:40 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A personal injury attorney in Fresno is making strides in the community as she’s been recognized with a prestigious award.

René Turner Sample, co-owner of Freedman Law and Cornwell & Sample, has been named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, which is one of the premier legal associations in North America. She is the first woman attorney to receive the honor. Sample is also the only Fresno-area female plaintiffs’ lawyer to have two personal injury jury verdicts in excess of $1 million.

Fellowship with the American College of Trial Lawyers is extended by invitation only, recognizing trial lawyers who show ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. 

“I am proud to be included among the most experienced trial lawyers in the country, and more importantly the lawyers whose careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethics and professionalism — values to which I have tried to make the foundation of my career,” Sample said.

Stephen Cornwell, Sample’s partner, received the award in 1997. Together they have overseen many complex trials for over 20 years in Fresno.

Freedman Law has represented personal injury clients in Fresno, Clovis, Madera and Visalia.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should the name of Fresno County community Squaw Valley be changed?
125 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by