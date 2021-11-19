Fresno attorney receives national recognition

Photo contributed.

published on November 19, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A personal injury attorney in Fresno is making strides in the community as she’s been recognized with a prestigious award.

René Turner Sample, co-owner of Freedman Law and Cornwell & Sample, has been named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, which is one of the premier legal associations in North America. She is the first woman attorney to receive the honor. Sample is also the only Fresno-area female plaintiffs’ lawyer to have two personal injury jury verdicts in excess of $1 million.

Fellowship with the American College of Trial Lawyers is extended by invitation only, recognizing trial lawyers who show ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality.

“I am proud to be included among the most experienced trial lawyers in the country, and more importantly the lawyers whose careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethics and professionalism — values to which I have tried to make the foundation of my career,” Sample said.

Stephen Cornwell, Sample’s partner, received the award in 1997. Together they have overseen many complex trials for over 20 years in Fresno.

Freedman Law has represented personal injury clients in Fresno, Clovis, Madera and Visalia.