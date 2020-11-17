Fresno attorney announces recognition, acquisition

published on November 17, 2020 - 2:00 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Senior trial attorney Stephen R. Cornwell is a Fresno attorney on the move.

First, he was recently awarded “Lawyer of the Year” for 2021 by U.S. News – Best Lawyers in America. The rankings are based on a process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews and more.

Second, along with Rene Turner Sample, Cornwell recently acquired Fresno-based Freedman Law, one of the top personal injury law firms in Central California.

Founded by Darryl B. Freedman in 1994, Cornwell & Sample partnered with Freedman to represent any case that went to trial, which made acquiring the firm a natural fit.

Cornwell was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, educated at San Jose State (BS 1964) and the University of California, Berkeley – Boalt Hall (JD 1967). He spent three years as a prosecutor in the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office before joining McCormick Barstow, where he tried more than 125 civil jury trials. In 2000, he founded Cornwell Sample and most recently acquired Freedman Law.

With more than 50 years of experience, Cornwell is known for his ability to handle the most complex and high-profile cases in Central California, according to a news release.