Fresno allows sporting goods stores to reopen

Fresno's Turner's Outdoorsman store is seen in this file photo



Written by Frank Lopez published on March 26, 2020

The City of Fresno announced Wednesday that all sporting goods stores in the city can reopen.

Along with a number of other types of businesses, sporting goods stores were ordered to shut down after the city declared an emergency order March 19 specifying which businesses may or may not remain open.

The situation facing sporting goods stores was amplified after KMPH Fox 26 reported that Sportsman’s Warehouse north Fresno was shut down by police March 23 while customers were waiting in line.

Many sporting goods carry essential supplies including food, water, emergency supplies, food storage, propane and cooking supplies, which is why there were allowed to reopen.

Sporting good stores that carry guns and ammunition will also be able to sell them.

“We’re very pleased that these businesses are now able to reopen and serve the community,” said Garry Bredefeld, District 6 city council member, in a statement. “We’re also thrilled that many of our citizens will be able to return to work. We encourage businesses to utilize the CDC guidelines in order to keep their customers and staff safe.”