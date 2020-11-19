Frank Lopez">
Fresno airport warns against attempted family imposter scam

Have you received a call asking for money to release a friend or relative from airport jail?

It’s a new scam.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) has been advised of a Family Emergency Imposter Scam where scammers pose as a friend or relative to contact individuals and urge them to wire money to authorize their release from airport custody.

FAT airport personnel, federal or airline partners do not detain travelers in exchange for wire transfer funds.

FAT Media and Public Relations Officer Vikkie Calderon said the airport has been contacted by a few families who said they received calls from individuals claiming to be a friend or relative held at the Fresno airport and needed a money wire transfer for their release.

Scammers may also have another individual claiming to be authority figures, such as a lawyer, join the call to make it seem more legitimate.

If you get what you believe is a scam call, the Federal Trade Commission advises you to: resist the urge to act immediately, no mater how dramatic the story is; verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger could not possibly answer; call the phone number for the family member or friend that is genuine; and to not wire money or send a check or money order.

To report possible fraud, visit ftc.gov/complaint.

