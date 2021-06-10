Franchise chiropractic business coming to River Park

Image via The Joint Chiropractic Facebook page

published on June 10, 2021 - 2:32 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

River Park is getting a new kind of tenant next month.

The Joint Chiropractic will take over a space previously occupied by BrowShapes between Rubio’s and GNC. The 931-square-foot medical office will undergo a tenant improvement and is slated for opening on Aug. 14.

The Joint Chiropractic is a chiropractic franchise headquartered in Arizona with medical offices across the country. The Joint gives its clients a membership — similar to a gym — which doesn’t take insurance. Franchise locations are typically placed in shopping centers like River Park.

Franchisee Dr. Daniel Rae is moving from Phoenix to open up clinics in the Central Valley.

He said the membership is $79 per month and includes four visits per month. The franchise’s goal is to provide care for the best value. The clinics are placed in shopping centers typically because of convenience for patients.

“Most people don’t get treatment because it gets so expensive,” Rae said.

The Joint sees patients purely for adjustments, not acute care that requires further medical examinations.

Rae said patients are out in about five minutes, especially after being regularly seen.

The clinic will employ two to three wellness coordinators in the front desk and three to four chiropractors from the Central Valley.

His goal is to open up 12 clinics. He has a license that is pending in Visalia. Clovis also has a license pending, though not owned by Rae.

“This is a community that works very hard, and there aren’t very many Joint locations…Fresno to me was kind of the main city to build off of from there,” Rae said.