John Lindt" />
20 Sep

Four more bank branches going dark

suncrest bank

Suncrest Bank plans to close its main branch in Visalia. Suncrest Bank file photo

published on September 20, 2021 - 2:31 PM
Written by
Three banks in Fresno and one in Visalia will soon be empty as brick-and-mortar financial institutions continue to shut their doors.
 
The proposed merger of Citizens Business Bank and Suncrest Bank will result in the closure of Suncrest’s existing branch at 501 W. Main Street in Visalia, the bank announced. The bank building is where Visalia’s popular Tazzaria has a coffee place. Citizens Business Bank is located down the block.
 
In Fresno, the Suncrest branch at 663 West Nees Ave. will be closed following the merger, announced the bank.
 
Also noticed this past week, MFG Union Bank will close its location at 1069 E Champlain Drive, east of Woodward Park, according to the Office of the Controller.
 
Finally the JP Morgan Chase Bank at Herndon and Marks avenues in Fresno will close its branch according to a notice from regulators.
 
Banks have been permanently shutting down branches for years, but the pace of closures hit a record in 2020 with the pandemic accelerating the move to online banking.
 
Banks closed 3,324 branches in 2020, according to a list published by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
 
 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Have you ever worked with a sociopath (antisocial behaviors, lack of conscience)?
75 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!