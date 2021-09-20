Four more bank branches going dark

Three banks in Fresno and one in Visalia will soon be empty as brick-and-mortar financial institutions continue to shut their doors.

The proposed merger of Citizens Business Bank and Suncrest Bank will result in the closure of Suncrest’s existing branch at 501 W. Main Street in Visalia, the bank announced. The bank building is where Visalia’s popular Tazzaria has a coffee place. Citizens Business Bank is located down the block.

In Fresno, the Suncrest branch at 663 West Nees Ave. will be closed following the merger, announced the bank.

Also noticed this past week, MFG Union Bank will close its location at 1069 E Champlain Drive, east of Woodward Park, according to the Office of the Controller.

Finally the JP Morgan Chase Bank at Herndon and Marks avenues in Fresno will close its branch according to a notice from regulators.

Banks have been permanently shutting down branches for years, but the pace of closures hit a record in 2020 with the pandemic accelerating the move to online banking.