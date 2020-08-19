19 Aug

Foundation donates $20,000 to nonprofits

published on August 19, 2020 - 2:13 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Clovis Community Foundation (CCF) has partnered with the City of Clovis to award $20,000 to local non-profits through proceeds from the Clovis Mayor’s Breakfast.

The Clovis Mayor’s Breakfast, which has been held each year for over a decade now, was cancelled this year to due safety concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Next year’s event is planned for May.

A major portion of the proceeds from the fundraising event is awarded to non-profit community organizations that promote “effective philanthropy in the areas of culture, arts, and recreation” by supporting community projects and building partnerships with foundations, businesses, non-profits and citizens.

To help during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CCF board voted to use current funds to present $20,000 to five local non-profits that were scheduled to receive funds from this year’s Mayor’s Breakfast.

The Boys and Girls Club of Clovis, Centerstage Community Theatre, Clovis Botanical Gardens, Clovis TrailSystem and Valley Nature Education Center will each receive $4,000 in funds.

“Our board thought it was important to continue to support these programs that make Clovis so special. We simply refuse to let this pandemic set us back as a community,” said Mark Keppler, CCF chairman of the board.









