Former Pelosi salon owner to speak at Clovis event Tuesday

published on August 9, 2021 - 1:23 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The former owner of the San Francisco salon where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received a blowout during statewide lockdowns will speak at an event in Clovis tomorrow.

The Gentry Salon at 401 Clovis Ave. will be the first stop of the “Save Our Paycheck Tour” that will speak out on “just how disastrous the Left’s policies have been for workers and small business owners in California,” according to a news release.

The tour — which also has stops in Wisconsin, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia and Georgia — is organized by conservative policy advocacy group Heritage Action for America, which is based in Washington, D.C.

The featured speaker for the event is Erica Kious, the former owner of eSalon in San Francisco, where video surveillance footage captured Pelosi with wet hair and without a face covering despite Covid-19 lockdowns nearly a year ago. Kious announced the closure of eSalon in September 2020.

She also owns a salon in Clovis called House of Hair, according to her website.

Other speakers at the event, being held Tuesday from 5-6 p.m., include Waffle Shop owner Ammar Ibrahim, who faced fines from the City of Fresno after defying the mayor’s lockdown order to keep his business alive; Stuart Weil, California almond farmer; and David Tangipa, vice-chair of Valley Young Republicans.