Former Fresno golf course may become low-density home sites

Trucks were parked outside the entrance to the former Fig Garden Golf Club last week in Fresno. Seven parcels of 20 acres each are planned as home sites on the property.



Written by Edward Smith published on July 17, 2020 - 1:33 PM

The future of a former north Fresno golf course has become clearer as an application to rezone the property has been filed with the County of Fresno.

An application filed with the Fresno County Public Works Department shows the company that purchased Fig Garden Golf Club, Central Green Co., has asked to change the 140 acres of golf course into low-density housing, according to Jordan Scott, Fresno County public information officer.

The proposal would create seven parcels of land at 20 acres each. The application is currently being reviewed. It would then have to go before the Fresno County Board of Supervisors for approval.

A request for comment from Central Green Co. was not returned. The Madera-based company also grows tree nuts.

Central Green Co. purchased the Fig Garden Golf Course in 2018. A letter from then-club President David Knott informed members of the country club that ownership was no longer able to keep up with maintenance and upgrades on the 60-year-old course along the San Joaquin River.

Speculation had long been made about the future of the land. Some had thought pistachios orchards would be planted.

A lawsuit by Central Green Co. owner Larry Freels against the Madera Irrigation District regarding water rights went before the United States Supreme Court in 2001.