09 Jul

Former employees at raided slaughterhouse to get back pay

published on July 9, 2020 - 1:05 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — Former employees of an East Tennessee slaughterhouse raided by federal immigration agents in 2018 will get $610,000 in back pay and damages, according to a consent order filed in federal court.

The money will be paid over three years to about 150 former workers at the Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station, news outlets reported.

After the massive immigration raid, the U.S. Department of Labor sued the plant and its owner, James Brantley, for violating federal labor law. Officials accused Brantley of paying workers less than minimum wage, not properly compensating them for working overtime and failing to keep adequate records.

Brantley signed the consent order, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville and brings the Labor Department case to an end, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Brantley, 62, is serving 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud and employing undocumented immigrants.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you agree with Gov. Newsom's decision to tighten lockdown restrictions?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!