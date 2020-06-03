For the first time in its 33-year history, Women’s Conference canceled

More than 3,700 people attended the 2019 Central California Women's Conference. Tyra Banks was the keynote speaker. Photo via the CCWC's Facebook.

published on June 3, 2020 - 2:42 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The Central California Women’s Conference announced today that it would be canceling its 2020 conference due to the coronavirus.

The board of directors of the CCWC, which is a non-profit, non-political organization designed to educate, motivate and inspire women in their personal and professional lives, canceled the event because of the impact of Covid-19. The event was originally scheduled for September 29.

“This will be the first cancellation in CCWC’s 33-year history,” said Nené Casares, board president. “But we believe that it is necessary as the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors are our priorities. We look forward to seeing the magic which occurs when 3,500+ women can again come together.”

The 2021 Central California Women’s Conference will most likely be held on September 21, assuming the nation has recovered from the effects of the disease.