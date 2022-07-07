For 48 hours, Bank of America matching Food Bank donations two-to-one

Image via Central California Food Bank

published on July 7, 2022 - 9:14 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Central California Food Bank is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a partnership to boost donations from the community.

For 48 hours — beginning today through Friday — Bank of America is running a “Triple Match” fundraising drive. For every $1 donated to Central California Food Bank, Bank of America will match it with $2 (up to $30,000), giving supporters a chance to triple their contribution.

Funds will be used to purchase food and produce for the Groceries2Go appointment-based grocery pickup program.

Those in need can pick up food twice a month, including shelf-stable items, produce, bread, dairy, eggs and protein.

“Bank of America has been a leader in the fight against hunger in Central California since 2004—providing over 2.7 million meals to neighbors in need,” said Kym Dildine, Co-CEO of Central California Food Bank. “In celebration of our 30th Anniversary, they want to make your gift goes three times as far with an incredible match. Together, we can solve hunger.”

Ripple effects of the pandemic and risings costs have driven an increase in first-time clients — and the Food Bank is distributing more food than ever before.

“As demand for Food Bank services has skyrocketed by nearly 50% since COVID-19 hit, programs like Groceries2Go make it easier than ever for families to receive food from one of 12 locations in Fresno and Tulare counties. Bank of America has long supported Central California Food Bank so that people don’t need to choose between putting food on their table or paying their bills in challenging times,” said Mark Riley, president of Bank of America Fresno/Visalia. “As part of the Food Bank’s 30th anniversary this year, we’re excited to do a two-to-one match that will triple the dollars of donors and help more people have healthy meals and groceries.”