Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz

published on May 17, 2021 - 2:52 PM
Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15.

The state’s decision comes after President Biden announced Friday that fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to go their daily lives without the mask. 

The month’s notice will give businesses and communities time to plan how they will implement the new relaxed guidance. 

Secretary Mark Ghaly attributed California’s low case rate to masking habits thus far, but added that allowing the vaccinated to not wear a mask will endorse the safety of the three available Covid-19 vaccines. 

Local health officials can announce stricter guidelines than the state if they wish. 

“If a county chooses to either further delay that date or wait or nuance it a bit… that is something that can be done by local health officer order,” Ghaly said.

Private businesses can also choose how to implement guidance, but there is no inclination that the state will move forward with technology for a vaccine passport. 

“We believe that this technology is going to evolve over the next weeks and months,” Ghaly said.

The state will continue to analyze the development of the technology, and did not commit to using or not using the technology in the coming months. 

June 15 is also the date the Newsom Administration has set for doing away with the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which restricts businesses’ activities and capacities based on case rates.

