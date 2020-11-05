Associated Press">
05 Nov

Florida mountain biker falls to his death in California

published on November 5, 2020 - 2:52 PM
Written by

(AP) — A mountain biker from Florida fell to his death after going over a remote Northern California mountain, authorities said.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday of a mountain biker over a hillside east of Downieville, California.

Rescuers located Alejandro Lugo, of Florida, early Monday after a 4-mile hike into the Third Divide and Butcher Ranch trails but couldn’t reach him because of the steepness of the mountain, officials said.

A Blackhawk rescue helicopter from Naval Station Fallon reached Lugo’s body hours later Monday and hoisted it onto the aircraft, the office said.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

How do you plan on doing your holiday shopping this year?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!