First 5 Fresno County to benefit from $22M PPE donation

published on December 21, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Underserved communities are getting a boost of protective Covid-19 supplies after Kaiser Permanente partnered with SupplyBank.org.

The partnership will provide a nearly $22 million donation of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment in order to help curb the spread of Covid-19. SupplyBank.org is a nonprofit agency based out of the Bay Area that distributes critical supplies to vulnerable communities.

The partnership is also meeting needs in the Central Valley. First 5 Fresno County is expecting to help distribute 1,920 protective gowns, more than 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 28,000 N95 masks. It will also help distribute 585,600 disinfectant wipes to families throughout the county.

“It is essential we continue supporting our childcare providers and front-line community agencies that have remained open and are providing crucial services,” said Fabiola González, executive director of First 5 Fresno County. “As the pandemic lingers on, having PPE supplies readily available helps prioritize the health and safety of all children, families, providers and employees.”

Recipients of the donations include offices of education, school districts, County Children and Family Commissions, Community Services Block Grant Agencies and community-based organizations.

Kaiser Permanente said it recognizes the importance of protecting its communities, saying that there is a consistent need for PPE and sanitation supplies, especially in disproportionately affected areas.

The southwest portions of Fresno County have higher Covid-positive cases than northeast portions, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health Covid-19 dashboard.

Founder and Executive Director of SupplyBank.org, Benito Delgado-Olson, said that the donation from Kaiser is helping to protect the communities and reduce the spread of the virus.

“The pandemic is not over, and we don’t know the next forms it will take. Personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies have played a critical role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and communities,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, Senior Vice President for Hospital and Health Plan Operations at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California. “We are pleased to help support our community partners and help ease the burden of purchasing supplies, particularly in under-resourced communities.”