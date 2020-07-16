Feds invest $1.9M for infrastructure in Fresno County town

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, image via Gage Skidmore on flickr

published on July 16, 2020 - 3:04 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $1.9 million to the City of Orange Cove for infrastructure purposes.

The grant will provide sewer and roadway improvements to support the community and its businesses. The EDA money, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $85,700 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 330 jobs.

“The Trump Administration is committed to helping American communities build the infrastructure they need to generate business growth in opportunity zones,” Ross said. “This project will provide the City of Orange Cove with the necessary infrastructure to open up new land to be commercially occupied and to attract businesses to the area.”

According to Dana Gartzke, performing the delegated duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, the investment will fund a new sewer main, storm drainage piping, traffic signals, concrete sidewalks and more for Orange Cove.

“The project will help the city become a more attractive destination for new business development,” Gartzke said. “And its location in an opportunity zone provides additional tax incentives for companies to build and grow communities of great need.”