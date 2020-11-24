24 Nov

Fashion Fair announces Black Friday schedule

Fashion Fair Mall Christmas file photo

published on November 24, 2020 - 1:49 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

With new updated hours for Black Friday shopping, Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall has released its hours for the shopping holiday as well as the health precautions being taken.

Fashion Fair and the stores within will be closed on Thanksgiving and open on Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m, according to a press release.

Representatives from the mall are encouraging shoppers to plan their trips in accordance with social-distancing orders in mind.

The most popular time to shop is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the mall recommends shopping either early or late to help break up crowds.

Certain areas of the parking lot will be cordoned off if limits approach capacity.

Many retailers are now offering contactless payment options as well as plexiglass shields. The mall itself as an “enhanced, high-quality HVAC system with hospital-grade filtration,” according to the release.

Many stores are also offering curbside pickup as well as shopping by-appointment.

Subscribe Now!