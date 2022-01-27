Farmland brokerage reports boost in sales, new Kern County digs

From left to right – Stephen Schuil, Rick Schuil, Doug Phillips, Scott Schuil. Photo contributed



Written by Edward Smith published on January 27, 2022

The family-owned Schuil & Associates has been on a trajectory of transformation over the past few years.

Now, after bringing non-family agents on as partners and members of the executive leadership team, the Visalia-based real estate firm with a specialty in agriculture is announcing new hires and a new office after “substantial growth” in 2021.

In December, the firm opened a Bakersfield office at 3040 19th. St., Ste. 109. The new office establishes a footprint in Kern County, which vies with Fresno and Tulare counties annually for biggest ag producer in the nation.

“By being closer to our customers with the new office, by hiring the most knowledgeable agents and by giving high-resolution video tours of each property, I’m confident that we’ll continue to deliver world-class value and maintain our position as the top agricultural real estate firm,” said Rick Schuil, chairman of the board at Schuil & Associates.

Kern County Agent Brandon Morris will work out of the office with other agents using the space as needed, said Doug Phillips, president of Schuil & Associates.

In addition, the firm is hiring two new agents, Timothy Murray and Ben Olson, bringing the team to 15 strong.

Murray is an active grower in Tulare County and a member of California Citrus Mutual, American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

Olson has worked alongside chairman Rick Schuil since 2020 and specializes in permanent crop sales in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

The hires come as the firm announces a 33% annual boost in sales volume. The $500 million in sales for 2021 represents a 70% increase since 2018.

Phillips attributed the increase in sales to “strategic investments” made in 2021, including the hiring of an in-house marketing team.

“The tremendous growth we’ve experienced is indicative of a talented team of Realtors, exceptional agricultural expertise, and strategic initiatives planted years ago that are now bearing fruit,” said Doug Phillips, president of Schuil & Associates. “While the market has its ebbs and flows, our investments towards growth, marketing, and content creation will provide us with a firm bedrock from which we can continue to expand our horizons while providing top-notch service and expertise to our customers. Our future has never been brighter.”