05 Aug

Farmers warned of Covid-19 compliance checks

published on August 5, 2020 - 2:24 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

State safety inspectors announced they will be visiting farms to ensure Covid compliance.

Cal/OSHA agents put out a checklist for employers, including those in the agricultural sector that they will be checking when they visit. The say they want employers to have established a prevention plan to protect employees from exposure to the disease. These include social distancing procedures as well as proper sanitizing. An outline of the plan is available here.

While the agency says there are no additional legal obligations employers have because of the disease, the threat employees face from Covid means employers “must consider the disease a workplace hazard,” according to a press release from the state sent via the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

The link to the general checklist is available here. An additional list for employers in the ag industry is available here.

