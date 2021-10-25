25 Oct

Farm equipment dealership acquired with expansion in mind

Southern California-based Sonsray Machinery, the largest CASE Construction dealership on the West Coast, has acquired the CASE IH agriculture equipment dealership Booth Machinery. Image via CASE IH

published on October 25, 2021 - 1:39 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A farm equipment company with an extensive Central Valley footprint has been acquired.

Southern California-based Sonsray Machinery, the largest CASE Construction dealership on the West Coast, has acquired the CASE IH agriculture equipment dealership Booth Machinery.

“We are so excited to continue growing into a new industry that we haven’t broken into yet and the brand we are representing is phenomenal,” said Matthew Hoelscher, president and CEO at Sonsray Machinery.

The acquisition of Booth Machinery fits into Sonsray’s strategy to expand globally, according to a news release. Sonsray supports industries that aid in basic life necessities such as housing, food and transport. By purchasing Booth Machinery, Sonsray obtains five new locations: Bakersfield, Five Points (Fresno County), Fresno, Salinas and Yuma, Arizona.

These locations will distribute farming equipment and mark Sonsray’s breakthrough into the agriculture industry.

“I grew up on a farm and am thrilled to work with agriculture equipment again,” said Hoelscher.

