THE BUSINESS JOURNAL STAFF" />
01 Nov

Faraday Future seeking local talent as it gears up for production

published on November 1, 2021 - 1:47 PM
Written by

Electric vehicle startup technology company Faraday Future will be hosting a job fair as it ramps up for production.

The job fair will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

It will also be hosting “Community Day” on Nov. 3 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There participants will receive an introduction to the Faraday Future brand, a first-hand look at its flagship intelligent vehicle, the FF 91, and hear from Faraday Future executives discussing production in Hanford and employment opportunities.

“Faraday Future is committed to the expansion of our innovative workforce by discovering local talent, from engineers to assembly line workers,” said Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing. “As we ramp up to complete our product facility in the coming months, hosting a Community Day and Job Fair are ways for FF to showcase the future of transportation, our unique culture and more. One of our FF 91 vehicles will be on display, and we are excited to share its many forward-thinking features.” 

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., based in Los Angeles, has had plans to open a manufacturing plant in Hanford, but was slow-moving in light of hard-to-secure funding in its early days.

In August 2017, Faraday announced it signed a lease to take over the space for a former Pirelli tire plant in Hanford and that the facility is expected to bring more than 1,300 jobs to the city.

The job fair will showcase career opportunities available at Faraday, forecast future hiring needs and how individuals can apply to join the team.

Applicants can apply at https://www.ff.com/us/careers/.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Do you support a Billionaire Wealth Tax targeting the 700 richest Americans?
205 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by