Faraday Future seeking local talent as it gears up for production



published on November 1, 2021

Electric vehicle startup technology company Faraday Future will be hosting a job fair as it ramps up for production.

The job fair will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

It will also be hosting “Community Day” on Nov. 3 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There participants will receive an introduction to the Faraday Future brand, a first-hand look at its flagship intelligent vehicle, the FF 91, and hear from Faraday Future executives discussing production in Hanford and employment opportunities.

“Faraday Future is committed to the expansion of our innovative workforce by discovering local talent, from engineers to assembly line workers,” said Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing. “As we ramp up to complete our product facility in the coming months, hosting a Community Day and Job Fair are ways for FF to showcase the future of transportation, our unique culture and more. One of our FF 91 vehicles will be on display, and we are excited to share its many forward-thinking features.”

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., based in Los Angeles, has had plans to open a manufacturing plant in Hanford, but was slow-moving in light of hard-to-secure funding in its early days.

In August 2017, Faraday announced it signed a lease to take over the space for a former Pirelli tire plant in Hanford and that the facility is expected to bring more than 1,300 jobs to the city.

The job fair will showcase career opportunities available at Faraday, forecast future hiring needs and how individuals can apply to join the team.

Applicants can apply at https://www.ff.com/us/careers/.