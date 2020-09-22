Fansler files suit against City of Fresno

From left, Daren Hilyard, general manager, Dave Fansler, owner, Michael Vernon, executive chef and Emily Spinaloza, director of operations make up the management team for Fansler Restaurant Group. Photo by Edward Smith



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on September 22, 2020 - 1:28 PM

A lawsuit is being filed against the City of Fresno on behalf of the owner of three local restaurants.

On Tuesday, the law firm Baradat and Paboojian filed a government claim against the City of Fresno for what they are claiming to be discriminatory attacks against Pismo’s, Westwood’s and Yosemite Ranch by the “unwarranted and harmful use of Fresno’s Code Enforcement officers.”

“This is the first step toward pursuing a civil lawsuit — before a jury — against the City for these unlawful acts,” said attorney Warren Paboojian in a press release.

A lawsuit will also be filed against the Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) agency for their efforts to revoke the liquor licenses of these restaurants.

Fansler has been a vocal opponent of Covid-19-related lockdowns, and has tussled with the city and state ABC agency over the operation of Pismo’s.