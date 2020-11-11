Fancher Creek welcoming new solar-related tenants



Written by Frank Lopez published on November 11, 2020

Business is moving along at Fancher Creek Business Park in Fresno on Armstrong Avenue right off of Belmont Avenue.

In June, a listing in the Construction Monitor digest of local permits showed an entitlement for the Lot P Building at Fancher Creek Business Park at 711 N Armstrong Avenue with a valuation of $1.5 million.

The contractor named in the listing is Paden & Bletscher Construction Inc.

The Business Journal reached out to the contractor in July when the project was still in the final stages of making lease deals with tenants.

Some 17,000 square feet of industrial space at 651 N. Armstrong Ave., Suite 101 is for Tesla Inc., dba as Solar City, which will be used for warehouse space.

In 2016, Tesla purchased SolarCity to create residential, commercial and grid-scale products for energy generation and storage.

SolarCity is not the only solar technology company leasing space on the lot.

Vivint Solar, an American solar energy company headquartered in Utah, is also leasing space at Fancher Creek Business Park.

Home Depot also leased some storage space — 14,000 square feet.

There is still 21,000 square feet available on spec and there is already interest in the space.

Nick Audino, vice president and industrial real estate broker with Newmark Pearson Commercial, is marketing the property.