Frank Lopez">
11 Nov

Fancher Creek welcoming new solar-related tenants

published on November 11, 2020 - 2:15 PM
Written by

Business is moving along at Fancher Creek Business Park in Fresno on Armstrong Avenue right off of Belmont Avenue.

In June, a listing in the Construction Monitor digest of local permits showed an entitlement for the Lot P Building at Fancher Creek Business Park at 711 N Armstrong Avenue with a valuation of $1.5 million.

The contractor named in the listing is Paden & Bletscher Construction Inc.

The Business Journal reached out to the contractor in July when the project was still in the final stages of making lease deals with tenants.

Some 17,000 square feet of industrial space at 651 N. Armstrong Ave., Suite 101 is for Tesla Inc., dba as Solar City, which will be used for warehouse space.

In 2016, Tesla purchased SolarCity to create residential, commercial and grid-scale products for energy generation and storage.

SolarCity is not the only solar technology company leasing space on the lot.

Vivint Solar, an American solar energy company headquartered in Utah, is also leasing space at Fancher Creek Business Park.

Home Depot also leased some storage space — 14,000 square feet.

There is still 21,000 square feet available on spec and there is already interest in the space.

Nick Audino, vice president and industrial real estate broker with Newmark Pearson Commercial, is marketing the property.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should the Supreme Court find the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!