29 Dec

Family HealthCare Network promotes new CFO

published on December 29, 2021 - 1:48 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Family HealthCare Network has announced that Javier Diaz is the health clinic system’s new chief financial officer.

Family HealthCare Network is a Federally Qualified Health Center which operates in Tulare, Fresno and Kings counties. It reaches patients with health care services including family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, behavioral health and health education. 

Diaz has been part of the Family HealthCare Network for the last eight years in roles as accounting manager, director of finance and vice president of finance. 

“Javier is an experienced fiscal and strategic leader,” said Kerry Hydash, president and CEO of the health care network. 

Hydash says he brings 17 years of expertise in public accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis and strategic planning. As CFO he will oversee the overall fiscal operations of the health care network, including accounting, finance, billing and collections, coding and payroll.

Diaz received his Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from San Diego State University.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

How did your stock fund(s) fare against the S&P 500 this year?
17 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by