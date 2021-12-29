Family HealthCare Network promotes new CFO

published on December 29, 2021 - 1:48 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Family HealthCare Network has announced that Javier Diaz is the health clinic system’s new chief financial officer.

Family HealthCare Network is a Federally Qualified Health Center which operates in Tulare, Fresno and Kings counties. It reaches patients with health care services including family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, behavioral health and health education.

Diaz has been part of the Family HealthCare Network for the last eight years in roles as accounting manager, director of finance and vice president of finance.

“Javier is an experienced fiscal and strategic leader,” said Kerry Hydash, president and CEO of the health care network.

Hydash says he brings 17 years of expertise in public accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis and strategic planning. As CFO he will oversee the overall fiscal operations of the health care network, including accounting, finance, billing and collections, coding and payroll.

Diaz received his Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from San Diego State University.