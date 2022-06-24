Producers Dairy family recognized for reducing greenhouse gases at farm

published on June 24, 2022 - 2:08 PM

The family behind Producer’s Dairy is getting national recognition for its sustainability efforts.

The Shehadey family’s farm, Bar 20 Dairy in Kerman, is being recognized by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy for transforming the way greenhouse gas emissions are renewed into energy.

Along with six other farms across the nation, Bar 20 Dairy won the Innovation Center’s U.S Dairy Sustainability Awards for Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability.

This year’s winners were chosen for displaying excellence in reducing methane and other greenhouse gases, as well as water-use efficiencies that support the 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals established industry-wide.

To help meet these goals, Bar 20 has utilized a first-of-its-kind climate smart digestor that captures more than 25,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, and converts methane into renewable and carbon-negative energy. The results are emissions reductions and enough renewable energy to power more than 17,000 electric vehicles per year.

The farm is part of partnership with BMW North America to reduce emissions and provide clean energy for the grid.

The electricity supplied by the farm is seven times more effective at reducing carbon emissions than the average electric car.

Energy investments into the farm have also more benefits for the environment.

LED bulbs provide the lighting in all the barns, leading to a 75% reduction in electricity demand. Two solar array installations provide electricity for the dairy barn and offset power usage of the farming operation as well.

“This year’s winners exemplify how forward-thinking and regenerative efforts across the entire supply chain have led to positive results and what it means to be an environmental solution,” said Barbara O’Brien, CEO of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. “Considered collectively, these stories of success serve as examples of all the good things U.S. dairy is doing for planetary health and why the aggressive goals we have set are within reach.”