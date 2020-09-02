Expired contract finds 28 physicians out at Community Medical Centers

published on September 2, 2020 - 1:14 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Physicians in a dozen specialties have lost critical funding relied upon for their work at Community Medical Centers.

According to a press release, a contract between Central California Faculty Medical Group (CCFMG) and CMC that directly funded these 28 physicians expired on Tuesday without a new agreement in place. The impacted physicians serve as faculty and play a role in addressing the Central Valley’s doctor shortage.

CCFMG is a leading health care provider that employs qualified positions serving local hospitals, outpatient offices and care facilities, including Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital, the Deran Koligian Ambulatory Care Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and 21 private faculty practice sites. This brings approximately 65 specialties and sub-specialties to the greater Fresno area.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, when vital health care workers are more essential than ever, the loss of funding is extremely disheartening and will undoubtedly impact patient care if a new agreement is not signed quickly,” said Dr. James Davis, a CCFMG physician who serves as chief of trauma at CRMC and professor of clinical surgery at UCSF Fresno.

The expired contract funded specialties such as pediatrics and oncology, as well as six CCFMG physicians/UCSF faculty who provided 24-hour neurosurgical coverage required for CRMC to maintain its status as a Level 1 trauma center Approximately 15 patients a day and nearly 5,500 patients a year require this treatment. The next closest Level 1 center is at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Craig S. Castro, CEO for CRMC, said there is no reason for alarm, adding that trauma services will continue while they work out their agreement with CCFMG.

“Community Regional’s trauma services will continue. There is no reason to alarm Central Valley residents or our healthcare partners by threatening a change in access to our trauma services at Community Regional Medical Center,” Castro said. “For decades, Community has provided our region with the highest level of care, so we prepare for the unexpected”