21 Feb

Ever wanted to request ‘Free Bird’ at Chukchansi Park? Here’s your chance

Lynyrd Skynyrd is booked to perform at Chukchansi Park on May 14. Photo via Lynyrd Skynyrd Facebook page

published on February 21, 2022 - 1:06 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s Chukchansi Park will be the site of a concert once again with the just-announced show of Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest Don Felder on May 14.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. through fresnogrizzlies.com/events. Prices start at $40 up to $175.

Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd, artists behind iconic songs including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird,” are on their “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’” tour. Special guest Felder spent 27 years with Rock & Rock Hall of Fame member group The Eagles.

The last major concert hosted at Chukchansi Park featured Latin groups including El Fantasma, Los Dos Carnales and more on Oct. 30, 2021, according to concert website songkick.com.

