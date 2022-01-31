Engaged couple launching romantic Downtown Fresno restaurant

Mysti Dailey and Adrian Harris are engaged to be married. They are also partners in the new romance-themed Downtown Fresno restaurant The Rosé. Photos by Edward Smith



Written by Edward Smith published on January 31, 2022 - 11:47 AM

After a long search for a home, two entrepreneurs are bringing their fine-dining concept to an empty Downtown Fresno property.

Adrian Harris and Mysti Dailey plan to open The Rosé March 3 at 820 Van Ness Ave., formerly the site of gastropub HoP PK, which closed in late 2019.

Harris and Dailey are planning a Creole menu with plenty of seafood and pasta. They are excited about the chefs they are bringing in.

“It’s fine dining, it’s exquisite, the plating is going to be beautiful, the food is going to be full of flavor,” Dailey said.

Harris and Dailey — themselves engaged to be married — wanted a romantic fine-dining experience for their guests. The space is adorned throughout with flowers and photos of Fresno landmarks.

They were inspired by the symbolic meanings behind the number of roses a person gives to their significant other. One rose means love at first sight, while 24 roses means complete devotion, Harris said.

“We want to make sure The Rosé is known for a place where you can give that special person their roses,” he added.

While a formal opening is planned for March, the pair is hosting a pop-up event for Valentine’s Day.

They plan to be open three days a week to start — Thursday through Saturday.

They’ll be serving dinner, lunch and even brunch with stuffed French toast and crème brulee.

During lunch, they’ll also have grab-and-go options such as a Cajun shrimp sandwich. There will be delivery options as well.

While The Rosé is going for a more romantic vibe, Dailey says they want people to be comfortable. Both of them being fans of football and other sports, they plan to have games on at the bar at special times. The upstairs portion allows them to host events such as game and karaoke nights. Harris’ connections in the entertainment industry will help bring in performers for live music. Harris has even begun discussions with neighbors about shutting down a portion of Van Ness Avenue for festivals, celebrating tacos, tequila and beer.

The space has been empty since October 2019 when the owners of Pita Kabob and House of Pendragon brewery parted ways. The location has seen a number of food-and-drink tenants through the years.

Dailey said the duo had been looking for a location for more than a year. Harris had noticed the space while driving. Dailey said it was perfect for their vision.

Both Harris and Dailey say they are big advocates of the community. Daily runs Trinity Development Center, an adult day program serving people with developmental disabilities. She’s worked to get many of them certified to safely handle food. Some will come work as bussers or servers. She also plans to have special nights for people with disabilities to come and eat dinner and sing karaoke.

“I want to bridge the gap of our general community and the community of people with developmental disabilities,” Dailey said.

Harris runs FresnoVibe, an entertainment company. He also serves as CEO of Fresno Black Wall Street, an organization connecting communities of color with businesses run by people of color.