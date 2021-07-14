Frank Lopez" />
14 Jul

Electric plane leaves Fresno on way to world record

Joseph Oldham stands next to a Pipistrel Alpha Electro electric plane Photo by Frank Lopez

published on July 14, 2021 - 2:13 PM
Written by

A world record attempt launched from Fresno this morning.

Members of the media were invited to Fresno Chandler Executive Airport to witness the takeoff for the world’s longest solar-powered flight in a production electric aircraft.

This will be the longest flight ever for a production electric aircraft that is powered by renewable energy.

The electric aircraft, the Pipistrel Alpha Electro, is being piloted by Joseph Oldham, founder of Fresno-based New Vision Aviation.

The plane took off from the airport at approximately 6:30 a.m., heading for its next stop at the Madera Municipal airport.

The plane will make several stops over the next few days and finally land in Sacramento on Friday morning, landing back in Fresno on Saturday.

The flight was organized by San Diego-based Beam Global — a clean tech manufacturer specializing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure — to prove that zero emission aviation is possible and here.

“All we care about is showcasing that this technology is here, it’s viable, it works, and it’s the future not just for light aircraft, but for heavy aircraft. We need to get our infrastructure in place to support these aircrafts,” said Oldham.

Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global was present for the take off of the solar-powered aircraft. He said that the Central Valley region is a prime area for electric aircraft to be utilized.

“We are converting sunlight into electricity,” said Wheatley. “There is lots of free sunlight around here in Fresno so let’s make use of it.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Will Gov. Newsom not being labeled as a Democrat on his recall ballot hurt him?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!