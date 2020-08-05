Eagle Mountain Casino gets go-ahead for move

The Tulare River tribe has plans to move its Eagle Mountain Casino closer to the city of Porterville. Image via Eagle Mountain Casino Facebook

published on August 5, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Tule River Tribe has received the green light to relocate Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the area.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom officially concurred with the U.S. Department of Interior/Bureau of Indian Affairs’ two-part determination on the tribe’s proposed gaming project in Porterville. This allows them to move forward with its application to transfer it to their 40-acre property in town, off of Highway 65 into trust for the location of the new hotel and casino.

The governor’s concurrence and compact (along with ratification by the state Legislature) are the final approvals needed to authorize the relocation of the Eagle Mountain Casino to the Relocation Project Site.

“These recent approvals represent the culmination of decades of hard work and perseverance,” said Neil Peyron, Tule River Council Chairman. “And we are pleased that the governor recognized the substantial benefits of the project for the community.”

The tribe expects the project to bring approximately 400 construction jobs and 300 or more full time and part time casino operation jobs.