Drive-thru Big Fresno Fair anticipates hundreds of cars a day

Written by Edward Smith published on September 28, 2020 - 3:03 PM

With the Big Fresno Fair “brought to its knees” because of the pandemic, fair officials still hope to create an experience for the public this year.

Former Fair CEO John Alkire, as well as Deputy Managers Stacy Rianda and Lauri King, spoke to the Fresno Rotary Club Monday via Zoom on what the fair will look like as well as their plans to keep the event going through the years.

In 2019, the Big Fresno Fair reported an attendance of 645,000. This year, the fair will be a drive-thru event.

From Oct. 9 – 18, fair officials anticipate car visits to be in the thousands, with daily vehicle attendance on peak days between 400-500, King said.

There will be 18 different food booths featuring cinnamon rolls, corn dogs, turkey legs and more as guests get the fair experience from their vehicle.

“We’re trying to take a little of the best parts of the fair and create a drive-thru experience,” said Rianda.

There will be multiple lanes for vehicles to keep traffic organized.

“How cool is it to drive on the fairgrounds?” King said.

Livestock shows will start this week with beef cattle on Friday, dairy cattle on Saturday and market lambs on Sunday. There will be goats on Monday and hogs on Tuesday.

By separating out species by day, they can meet social distancing guidelines, said Rianda.

Auctions will be held for livestock online, but judging will still take place.

Art exhibits will also be featured online, beginning Oct. 9.

Fast passes will be available for purchase for $50 at Food Maxx and Save Mart grocery stores.

What is in a normal year the single-largest public gathering between Sacramento and Los Angeles counties normally injects $77.1 million each year into the economy, said Alkire, who retired this year and is now executive director of the Friends of the Big Fresno Fair nonprofit foundation.

“You can throw it out this year,” Alkire said. “The pandemic has brought us to our knees, as it has the rest of the country.”

The fair normally operates on an $11 million budget. But without any events being held at the fairgrounds since March, they are operating on a tenth of that number, said King.

Whereas they would hire 750 people, they are relying on a core staff of 30 people. They may hire 20 part-time positions.

To help supplement fair income, the Friends of the Fair was formed, which also runs the the Fresno County Historical Museum.

To help the event, the nonprofit is holding an auction for 27 items, from a three-night stay at a beach house in Arroyo Grande to wellness services and a Dutch Bros. gift card good for a whole year.

They are planning for a 2021 Big Fresno Fair, said King.

“We’re doing everything we possible can to make sure we can be there for next year,” said King.