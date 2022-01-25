Downtown Visalia eateries to host Restaurant Month

Downtown Visalia Restaurant Month runs Feb. 1-28.
Written by The Business Journal Staff
Downtown Visalia is hosting its Restaurant Month promotion, with 16 participating restaurants offering specials, discounts and deals for the month of February.
The annual event is hosted by the Downtown Visalia business district. It runs Feb. 1-28, with blackout dates including Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 14.
No special tickets are needed. However, some restaurants may require diners to mention Restaurant Month to receive the discount or special.
Participating restaurants include:
Baked Visalia
Bistro di Bufala
Component Coffee
Corby’s
Dickey’s BBQ
Downtown Rookies
Elderwood at the Darling Hotel
How We Roll Ice Cream
Lake Bottom
Marriott Greatroom
The Planing Mill
The Salad Shop
Sequoia Brewing Company
SPs
Velasco’s
The Vintage Press
For a chance to win a gift check for a downtown Visalia business, visit this website to offer feedback on the promotion.
Purchase a Downtown Gift Check here to be used at participating restaurants during restaurant month or beyond.