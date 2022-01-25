Downtown Visalia eateries to host Restaurant Month

Downtown Visalia Restaurant Month runs Feb. 1-28.

Downtown Visalia is hosting its Restaurant Month promotion, with 16 participating restaurants offering specials, discounts and deals for the month of February.

The annual event is hosted by the Downtown Visalia business district. It runs Feb. 1-28, with blackout dates including Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 14.

No special tickets are needed. However, some restaurants may require diners to mention Restaurant Month to receive the discount or special.

Participating restaurants include:

Baked Visalia

Bistro di Bufala

Component Coffee

Corby’s

Dickey’s BBQ

Downtown Rookies

Elderwood at the Darling Hotel

How We Roll Ice Cream

Lake Bottom

Marriott Greatroom

The Planing Mill

The Salad Shop

Sequoia Brewing Company

SPs

Velasco’s

The Vintage Press

For a chance to win a gift check for a downtown Visalia business, visit this website to offer feedback on the promotion.

Purchase a Downtown Gift Check here to be used at participating restaurants during restaurant month or beyond.